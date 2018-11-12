New monument unveiled during Sullivan Veterans Day ceremony

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, people around the Wabash Valley recognized Veterans Day.

News 10 stopped by the Sullivan Courthouse where officials held a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial.

During the ceremony, officials unveiled a new monument.

Organizers say it's a way to honor the people who lived their lives in service to the country.

"Having this here on the courthouse square with the rest of the monuments is very important to the community," Pam Irvin from the Sullivan County Garden Club said.

The new monument was several years in the making.