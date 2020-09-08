New monthly Terre Haute food drive provides food a recipe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new monthly food drive was launched on Tuesday in Terre Haute.

The Salvation Army handed out bags of food. People were able to drive up, and the Salvation Army loaded the food.

Each bag included a recipe for the ingredients in the bag.

It's part of a new giveaway happening on the second Tuesday of each month.

It is open to people living in Vigo County.

Organizers are happy to help the community in this time of need.

"I think it works much better for our volunteers. We're much more efficient with our time. I think it just provides much more clarity to our clients, too. It puts them at ease knowing that they can come to us at least twice a month," Sue Linden, from the Salvation Army, said.

Each month, the drive will help up to 75 families.

If you can't wait until the next food drive, call 812-235-0436 on Monday through Friday from 9 am to 11 am to learn more about getting help.