New month, new law for Indiana and Illinois residents

Ind. (WTHI)- Wednesday marks the first day of July.

Besides a new month, you can expect to see new laws in Indiana.

Let's start with the hands-free law.

Starting Wednesday, drivers can't use their phones while operating a vehicle.

The mission is to lower the number of lives lost at the cost of a text.

If successful Indiana State Police say it could save 130 lives a year.

However, if your car is stopped at a light or stop sign, you are able to use the phone.

When the car continues to get back into motion, you are now at risk of both citations and fines.

The next law makes it much easier to carry a gun in the state.

House Bill 1284 makes it free to get a 5-year license to carry a handgun.

Smoking laws are also changing.

People under the age of 21 will not be allowed to purchase tobacco or vaping products.

Much like Indiana, Illinois will also be seeing some changes.

There will be increased penalties for using phones while driving.

Police will no longer give warnings. Instead, you'll be issued a moving violation.

That means no texting, talking or touching your phone.

The state will also see a tax gas increase. It will jump to 38 cents from the current 19 cents per gallon.

This also allows Chicago to increase tax gas by 3 cents.

Cigarettes will also get more expensive. If you're used to purchasing them at $1.98, you'll now have to adjust to $2.98.