TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new primary care clinic will improve access to health services for local families.

On Thursday, the Hamilton Center announced Grace Clinic is adding a mobile unit.

It'll offer health screenings, primary medical care, and preventative care. The goal is to reduce obstacles people face with a lack of transportation.

Money from the American Rescue Plan funded the service.

The mobile clinic is expected to launch later this month.