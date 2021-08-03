New mask guidelines announced at local universities

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Local universities across the Wabash Valley are updating their COVID-19 guidelines.

On Monday, University officials at Indiana State University, Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, and Ivy Tech Community College all announced they will be requiring masks for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

Some students say they are frustrated with the decision, but others believe this is the right decision.

“I know its in place to keep students safe," Jacob Nuttall, a senior at Indiana State University, said. "A lot of people are worried. We really don't know what is going to happen with COVID. Honestly, as a student, I don't like wearing my mask around here it makes it harder to breath especially sitting in a classroom. I am not really in favor for it but I understand why its in place.”

This is coming at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rapidly rising throughout the state.

Initially, ISU, like many other universities, had a mask recommendation in place and required it for all unvaccinated individuals. But now, things are changing as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

“This is out of a complete commitment to the safety and health and of our employees, students and visitors on this campus,” Deborah Curtis, the President of Indiana State University, said.

This decision comes after the CDC announced new guidelines of recommending vaccinated people resume wearing face coverings indoors. Health experts say this is because the delta variant is significantly more contagious and can be spread by both in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. University officials say this move may only be temporary if things get better in the near future.

“I would say its the right thing to do right now," Curtis said. "We don't believe it's forever. But for right now, and the near future this is the best way for us to come together.”

ISU officials say this is the best way to keep everyone safe without mandating the vaccine..

“We really believe this is the best route for us," she said. "I have every bit of confidence that this campus is going to come together and allow us to be here to fulfill our primary mission to educate and graduate students who stay in state of Indiana and contribute to the economy.

There will be a vaccination walk-in clinic at Indiana State University on Tuesday, August 17. This will happen at the Hulman Memorial Student Union from 1:30 to 5:30 PM.