New mapping system will help local firefighters do their job more efficiently

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters at the Terre Haute Fire Department have a new tool to assist them to help ease their daily duties.

This has been underway since June. They're trying to get everything fully functional in the coming months.

The Terre Haute Fire Department has a new mapping system. This allows firefighters to get a better lay of the land before they arrive on the scene from a call.

It will show them where the exits are or where any hazardous situations may be. The new mapping system for the Terre Haute Fire Department can be potentially life-saving. Deputy Fire Marshal Billy Holloway tells News 10, getting it up and running is a long, tedious process.

"We have to input each business three times so it takes a little time getting everything put in since we're just getting the program up and going but once everything's in it's all computer-based," says Holloway.

Firefighters will view all this information on what they call a tough book.

Before they would keep Terre Haute businesses information via email, pieces of paper, or by word of mouth.

Holloway says this new way is more efficient.

"saving those guys time to focus on other things like training physical fitness and things like that. since we're already going through these businesses going through annual inspections we can already put in what we've seen and the different hazards but now they just pull it up on their computers and mark in route for their run," says Holloway.

Holloway says this is aimed at not just helping his firefighters, but the public too.

"I think once this gets out and gets going I think the apparatus is really going to like what they see and it's going to help them and save them a lot of time and I think that's the best thing. Safety is always number one priority," says Holloway.

So far the fire department has 183 businesses locked in, in Terre Haute.

They hope to increase that number to 2,000.

The Deputy Fire Marshal says he expects everything to be up and running by fall.