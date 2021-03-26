New lung cancer screening guidelines in place for smokers

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - New guidelines are in place for people at risk of getting lung cancer.

Those guidelines are from the US Preventative Services Task Force. They came out earlier this month.

They advise people who are 50 to 80-years-old, who have a 20 pack a year smoke history to get screened.

This is different from before.

The task force recommended people 55 to 80 who have a 30 pack a year smoke history get screened.

Health officials believe this change could save around 12,000 lives per year.

The task force does not recommend screening for people who have been smoke-free for more than 15 years and live healthy lives.