New look in store for Vigo County YMCA Pool, crews working ahead of reopening date

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County YMCA leaders say its pool will look totally different from before.

That's as they prepare for its reopening.

Crews are painting, cleaning and installing new equipment.

The upgrades are a different story compared to 2018. That's when leaders voted to shut down the pool due to costly repairs.

Thanks to community support, and help from local leaders, organizers say the pool's future looks brighter than ever.

"I give them a lot of credit," said Ryan Penrod, CEO of YMCA of the Wabash Valley, "If it wasn't for their efforts, and what they wanted to do to help us make this happen... The YMCA, on our own, we could not have reopened the pool by ourselves."

You can see the pool's new look for yourself!

The Vigo County YMCA is hosting a beach-themed reopening party. That's from 4 to 6 p.m., on Friday, January 31st.