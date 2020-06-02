New local image service provides local stock photos to businesses and organizations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new local image service to tell you about.

It's called 'Terre Haute Stock.'

It's an online library that provides high-quality images. These photos were taken by area photographers.

Terre Haute Stock has pictures of local landmarks, parks, cityscapes, and other things.

Businesses and organizations can jump on the site, find an image they like, and use it for marketing, social media, and advertising. They basically do the legwork to help the business out for a fee.

