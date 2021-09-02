New loan program is lending a hand to small businesses

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Small businesses have been hit hard over the past year and a half, leaving some of those businesses needing a little pick-me-up. "Thrive West Central" is trying to alleviate some of the stress. Thrive West Central has launched a new revolving loan fund known as Spark. Their goal is to help the region's small and emerging businesses.

Thrive West Central was granted $100,000 by the USDA. This is to lend a helping hand to small businesses, but they have to qualify.

"Businesses are eligible if they have 50 or fewer employees and have less than a million dollars in annual revenue and they are located outside the urbanized region," says Executive Director Ryan Keller.

The minimum a rural business can get is $5,000 and the most they can ask for is $50,000. The owner of Acorn Grill in Sullivan says small businesses can really benefit from a program like this.

"When the state works with a business-like Thrive West Central to help disburse funds to existing businesses or new businesses that have maybe been denied traditional funding from a bank or can't seek traditional funding it'll really help increase the support of the regional economics," says Brandon Knoepfler owner of Acorn Grill.

Keller says the revolving loan fund is the first regional loan program... usually, it's county-specific. It's only for small businesses in rural communities like the Acorn Grill.

"We're definitely interested in obtaining additional funds to help grow and build our business to create more jobs in our community."

The deadline to sign up is October 22nd at noon. Keller adds small businesses need to go ahead and make that next step to expand their business.

"This is the first step into developing a long-term capital solution to emerging businesses who are not quite creditworthy yet from tradition lending solutions."

To apply click here.