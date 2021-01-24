New living space for felines on the horizon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local animal rescue is expanding.

Ouabache Valley Feline and Friends just got a new trailer.

It will be used as an additional living space for cats and kittens, purr-fect for them to roam around.

The director says the trailer should be ready in about a month.

She says the shelter took in nearly 500 cats last year so it is time to expand.

"We just need more room cause right now we're doing intake in here plus free roam. You get a hundred cats in here it gets a little tight with all them running around," says rescue director Tammy Barnett.

The director says she needs volunteers to come out and help paint and build ramps.

Donations are always needed as well.