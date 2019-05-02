Clear

New life for the old YMCA

The owners of the old YMCA building in downtown Terre Haute could be giving it a facelift.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Thursday night at the city council meeting there were a lot of rezonings and resolutions talked about.

One item on the agenda was about this building behind me.

It's the old YMCA building at the corner of 6th and Walnut.

It's been sitting empty here for 10 years.

The owners of the property want to turn it into an apartment building.

It would have 34 units with one, two and three bedroom apartments.

Thursday was supposed to be a vote by the city council to give a 10-year tax abatement to the owners of the property.

Instead, they asked for it to be tabled until the next meeting.

But the council said they like the idea

"So, we'll be considering it next week but uh I think probably we pretty much all agree that it's a great project and we'll see if the abatement numbers add up to us next week," Martha Crossen, Council President said. 

The owners also want to build another building at the corner of 6th and Poplar.

The council will vote on the abatement at their meeting, May 9th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Occasional Showers & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Blue light glasses promise relief while using digital devices

Image

Celebrating faith at National Day of Prayer

Image

Crime Stoppers: The case of the antique store burglary

Image

During a short chase, police say a man a detonated shotgun shell with a pair of pliers

Image

New life for the old YMCA

Image

Madison Schofield

Image

ISU baseball

Image

Local high school students complete program to help them join the workforce

Image

Indiana Senator proposes raising smoking age to 21

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says