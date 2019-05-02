New life for the old YMCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Thursday night at the city council meeting there were a lot of rezonings and resolutions talked about.

One item on the agenda was about this building behind me.

It's the old YMCA building at the corner of 6th and Walnut.

It's been sitting empty here for 10 years.

The owners of the property want to turn it into an apartment building.

It would have 34 units with one, two and three bedroom apartments.

Thursday was supposed to be a vote by the city council to give a 10-year tax abatement to the owners of the property.

Instead, they asked for it to be tabled until the next meeting.

But the council said they like the idea

"So, we'll be considering it next week but uh I think probably we pretty much all agree that it's a great project and we'll see if the abatement numbers add up to us next week," Martha Crossen, Council President said.

The owners also want to build another building at the corner of 6th and Poplar.

The council will vote on the abatement at their meeting, May 9th.