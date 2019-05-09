Clear

New life for old YMCA, Arts and Cultural district and the Animal control ordinance are just a few things talked about at City Council

After an almost three hours-long meeting, the Terre Haute City Council moved forward with a lot of projects and ordinances for the city.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- There were a lot of big items that were on the agenda for Terre Haute City Council Thursday night.

The first one was a 10-year tax abatement for the downtown YMCA. That's where the owners of the building want to turn the old building into quality, affordable housing. 

Thursday, the council approved the 10-year abatement to help facilitate the project.

That will be back on the agenda next month for final approval.

The next big item was establishing the Terre Haute Arts and Cultural District.

The council approved that and President Martha Crossen said she likes seeing things like this on the agenda because it established breadth and depth of the community. 

The third big agenda item was the animal control regulation ordinance.

This was the first reading of the revised ordinance. The council said they have talked to members in the community and professionals to help write the ordinance.

Two things came out of this. The first one is if you have a dog or cat you now must register it with the city. 

If they are spayed or neutered registration will be $5. If they are not, the registration will be more expensive.

They hope this will encourage people to spay and neuter their pets to keep the population under control. 

The second that came out of it is the beekeeping ordinance.

That says, if you want to be a beekeeper within city limits you must also register with the city.

At first, registration for that was going to be $50. It then dropped to $25 and Thursday the council approved for the registration to be free saying beekeepers are doing the city a favor. 

Both of these ordinances are to help code enforcement officer do their job more efficiently. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Turning Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sycamore Secondhand hopes to keep useful items from being sent to the dump

Image

"People of faith have to stick together..."Religious group gathers to honor victims of recent hate c

Image

Crime Stoppers May 9th

Image

ISU students react to homecoming changes

Image

A busy night at the Terre Haute City Council meeting

Image

Paris softball

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Eco Friendly Mosquito Spray

Image

Stamp Out Hunger Luncheon

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017