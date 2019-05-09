New life for old YMCA, Arts and Cultural district and the Animal control ordinance are just a few things talked about at City Council

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- There were a lot of big items that were on the agenda for Terre Haute City Council Thursday night.

The first one was a 10-year tax abatement for the downtown YMCA. That's where the owners of the building want to turn the old building into quality, affordable housing.

Thursday, the council approved the 10-year abatement to help facilitate the project.

That will be back on the agenda next month for final approval.

The next big item was establishing the Terre Haute Arts and Cultural District.

The council approved that and President Martha Crossen said she likes seeing things like this on the agenda because it established breadth and depth of the community.

The third big agenda item was the animal control regulation ordinance.

This was the first reading of the revised ordinance. The council said they have talked to members in the community and professionals to help write the ordinance.

Two things came out of this. The first one is if you have a dog or cat you now must register it with the city.

If they are spayed or neutered registration will be $5. If they are not, the registration will be more expensive.

They hope this will encourage people to spay and neuter their pets to keep the population under control.

The second that came out of it is the beekeeping ordinance.

That says, if you want to be a beekeeper within city limits you must also register with the city.

At first, registration for that was going to be $50. It then dropped to $25 and Thursday the council approved for the registration to be free saying beekeepers are doing the city a favor.

Both of these ordinances are to help code enforcement officer do their job more efficiently.