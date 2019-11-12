New life could be coming to old Pfizer property

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - New life could be coming to the former Pfizer property in Terre Haute. The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission is taking a bid into advisement from AIS Gauging.

The company hopes to call the former Pfizer property home.

The next step towards potentially moving forward with accepting the bid. That bid is for $1.

The Redevelopment Commission must wait 30 days before moving forward.

That's because the bid is under fair market value for the building.

Officials say they anticipate awarding the bid. There are plans to make several infrastructure improvements to the industrial park over the next year.