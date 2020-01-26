Clear
New library open in Loogootee

Many say it's been long overdue but the Loogootee Library is finally open. There was a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday to celebrate.

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 10:56 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) -The Loogootee community helped welcome in a new library.  Some say it's a project that's been five years in the making.

The new library is much bigger than the last one. It includes more rooms for meetings and tutoring, computers, iPads and of course books.

Bethany Tinkle is the treasure of Friends for Loogootee Library. She said a library is more important to a community than you might think.

"It's just such an exciting feeling and it's incredible. We love seeing all the patrons come in all the kids come in and see the amazing rooms we have so much more space now," said Tinkle. 

The project cost nearly $1.3 million to complete. While there are many new additions, it still has all the books from the old library. Tinkle said she and others want the library to be a central hub for the community.

"We have the opportunity to bring so much more to the community because of all the space," said Tinkle. 

If you haven't yet, we encourage you to check out the new library for yourself!

It's located at 504 Park St, Loogootee, IN 47553. 

The library's hours are: 

Sunday Closed
Monday 10AM–7PM
Tuesday 10AM–7PM
Wednesday Closed
Thursday 10AM–5PM
Friday 10AM–5PM
Saturday 9AM–1PM

