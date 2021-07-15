New legislation could save lives

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Lawmakers are trying to save lives with federal bill 31-64.

The bill is called the "Hot Cars Act" of 20-21. This will make new cars have a child safety alert system. The system will notify the driver if a child is in the back seat.

We've seen pretty hot temperatures outside lately, but try getting into a car that's been unattended for a while, it could get up to more than 120 degrees. If a child is left in there for a whole work shift, it could be fatal. Lawmakers want to keep that from happening.

The Hot Cars Act of 2021 will ensure that a child safety alert system is in all new cars across the country. This alarm will go off if it senses there's someone in the car unattended. Back in 20-13, a hot car death happened in Terre Haute. Captain David Simpson was the first responder on the call. He says it's a day he will never forget.

"The entire scene and then having to go home. I had young kids in my house at the time. I go home and I hug them, I spend time with them and feeling for the family members involved. There's no way I could imagine what they're going through."

U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon cosponsored bill 3164. He says this situation happened in his district, and he doesn't ever want to see it happen again.

"This is a devastating situation as you might imagine if a parent grandparent or guardian leaves a young child in the car and it results in their death unnecessarily. So that's what we're trying to do. we're trying to fix that problem and create a more safe situation for parents, grandparents, guardians so this doesn't happen again."

Captain Simpson says he can't take back what he saw on that day in 20-13 but he hopes he'll never have to see it again.

"If it saves one life it's worth it, you can't put a dollar amount on someone's life and this is all for the children, all for the people who need our assistance that needs this and it's a good thing."

The bill still has to go through the Committee on Energy and Commerce, pass the House of Representatives, the Senate, then the President has to sign it.