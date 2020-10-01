New legislation could help combat suicide and human trafficking in teenagers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Studies show that suicide is the third leading cause of death among teenagers nationwide.

In Indiana, it's the second leading cause.

New legislation hopes to combat suicide and human trafficking. The legislation would help middle and high school students.

Schools would place hotline numbers on the back of student ID cards.

This information aims to help students off of campus. Officials say that there is help while at school.

Harsha in Terre Haute says because of the pandemic, these kids need somewhere to turn.

"We're also with this whole COVID thing, it's changed people's lives so drastically. We are seeing an increase in mental health admission across all age groups, but especially for youth," Dr. Darla Hinshaw told us.

If you want to help this legislation move forward, Harsha says you should contact your local legislators.