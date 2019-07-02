New leadership at Crane Army Ammunition Activity

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the pass of the flag a new commander takes control of Crane Army Ammunition Activity.

Colonel Michael Garlington says, "Stephen Dondero is a tried and tested commander. He has done a phenomenal job throughout his career. He cares about people."

High praise coming from the base's outgoing commander Colonel Michael Garlington.

Garlington says, "I was able to take it as far as I could under my time. Stephen has got a phenomenal plan on how he is going to move it to the next level."

Garlington is retiring after 27 years of service. Many of those in the room were there to support the outgoing colonel.

Brigadier General Michelle Letcher says, "When we got to Kuwait I worked on a training unit and I brought all those soldiers home. And I attribute that to the leadership of Mike Garlington."

You could say Dondero has big shoes to fill. It's a role that he says he is ready to tackle.

Dondero explains, "This is very important work that goes on here. This is, as I said in my remarks, this is big league logistics. And any logistician that is worth their salt would want to come to an organization like this to support our warfighters."

While in command Dondero will not just be supporting the nation's soldiers but also citizens here at home.

The base employs hundreds of residents from the Wabash Valley who work directly under Dondero's leadership.

Dondero says, "It is a privilege. It is, as the general said, our opportunity to serve those who work with us. They don't work for us, we work for them."