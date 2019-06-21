Clear
New law will have a big impact on local elections

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes are in store for Indiana voters under a new law.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman told News 10 two initials must now be on every ballot. One Republican and one Democrat.

That will require hiring two more people at each voting center.

Another big change...all absentee ballots cannot be counted until 6:00 a.m. on Election Day.

Those modifications alone mean a change in the election budget.

"When I say slow it down, there's a good chance...unless we have another 60 or 70 people opening envelopes and being part of the process, that we may not have elections results complete, for sure, for a day, two days, a couple of days," Newman said.

He went on to say his office is fully aware that we live in a world of instant gratification, and results are wanted immediately.

He told us, in order to plan for November's election, officials will hold a mock election, possibly several to prepare and practice.

"When preparations meet opportunities, and when we have that opportunity, we take advantage of it. We don't let a lot of people down," Newman told us.

The municipal general election is set for November 5.

Image

Tips to prepare you in case your home receives storm damage

Image

'60 Mentors in Six Months' Big Brother, Big Sister launches new campaign to pair kids with bigs

Image

After a fire destroyed historical Vermillion County grandstands, the new one is ready for this year'

Image

Honoring those who support dementia and Alzheimer's patients with 'The Longest Day Ever'

Image

141 Vigo County kids need your help, CASA is asking for volunteers

Image

New laws will have a big impact on local elections

Image

17-year-old hurt in crash after falling asleep at the wheel

Image

Diversity Walk Saturday Downtown 8am

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield