New law will have a big impact on local elections

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes are in store for Indiana voters under a new law.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman told News 10 two initials must now be on every ballot. One Republican and one Democrat.

That will require hiring two more people at each voting center.

Another big change...all absentee ballots cannot be counted until 6:00 a.m. on Election Day.

Those modifications alone mean a change in the election budget.

"When I say slow it down, there's a good chance...unless we have another 60 or 70 people opening envelopes and being part of the process, that we may not have elections results complete, for sure, for a day, two days, a couple of days," Newman said.

He went on to say his office is fully aware that we live in a world of instant gratification, and results are wanted immediately.

He told us, in order to plan for November's election, officials will hold a mock election, possibly several to prepare and practice.

"When preparations meet opportunities, and when we have that opportunity, we take advantage of it. We don't let a lot of people down," Newman told us.

The municipal general election is set for November 5.