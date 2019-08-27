New law signed to better cover mammograms and other related screenings in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed new legislation this week that expands healthcare coverage for mammograms and other breast cancer screenings.

The new law expands both private insurance and Medicaid.

It allows them to cover several preventative measures.

Mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRIs will be covered when doctors and other health experts say it is required.

The new law goes into effect next year.