New law makes getting feminine hygiene products easier in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Feminine hygiene products will soon be more accessible for women and girls in Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker signed new legislation that works to remove financial barriers for items like pads and tampons.

One law requires all public universities and community colleges to provide free items in bathrooms.

Another law allows people to submit a waiver to use benefits to buy these hygiene products, along with diapers.

The third law requires homeless shelters to provide these products if their budget allows.