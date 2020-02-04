New law in Illinois allows students to cast their vote during the school day

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Lawmakers in Illinois are pushing youth to make their voices heard.

Illinois Senate Bill 1970 would allow students to leave for a two hour period during the school day to cast their ballot

That includes Election Day or, on an early voting day.

Curtiss Cline is a social sciences teacher at Marshall High School.

He said this bill comes at a perfect time.

"I think it's a good time to start it is a presidential election. You always have a lot more civic participation and get kids more excited," said Cline.

Under the new law, the school may specify the hours in which students can be excused.

Cline said this is important because each school is unique.

"I would say here, we'd probably limit that, because most of our precinct places are just a couple of blocks over, and it wouldn't take the whole two hours. I could certainly see kid’s kind of taking advantage of the ability to be out. Maybe that's an incentive to them even to go out and actually vote, is you get a little extra time off school," said Cline.

Cline said it's important for students to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard.

"In past years and the past few decades, apathy in voting has become a very serious problem, and a lot of Americans don't really see the connection between their government anymore, and their voice as a vote. They’re only one vote of millions," said Cline.

Of course, this will only be for students that are 18-years-old and registered to vote.

The law goes into effect on June 1.