Clear

New law aimed at addressing Illinois teacher shortage

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation he says will remove a barrier for teacher candidates and help address a statewide shortage of teachers.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 1:01 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation he says will remove a barrier for teacher candidates and help address a statewide shortage of teachers.

The new law eliminates a requirement that teacher candidates pass a test of basic skills to get an educator license.

Supporters say the test was unnecessary because admission to a teacher preparation program already demonstrates that candidates have basic academic skills. It also required candidates to demonstrate skills that weren’t related to the grade or subject they intended to teach. The test cost more than $60.

The Illinois State Board of Education says there were more than 1,400 unfilled classroom positions at the start of the last school year. The new law means about 1,300 teaching candidates will be able to start student teaching this fall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
A Nice End To The Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Anti Aging Therapy - Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for August

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 84°

Image

Crime Stoppers: The south side Kroger armed robbery

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

How to protect yourself from an active shooter: Local gun shop to offer free training classes

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 84°

Image

ISU football

Image

POST 346

Image

Crime Stoppers: The south side Kroger armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal