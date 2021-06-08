New kiosks make it easier for you to drop off your prescription drugs

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The United Way of the Wabash Valley is making it easier for you to get rid of prescription medications. The United Way is partnering with the Parke County Sheriff's Office and the Sullivan County Community Hospital.

There will be 'drug take back' kiosks at both locations.

Abby Desboro is the marketing director at the United Way of the Wabash Valley. She told News 10 when prescription medication is sitting in a home it's more likely to be abused.

She said right now prescription drug abuse in the United States is at an all-time high.

Desboro added the number of accidental overdoses in the US is increasing.

That's why the United Way wanted to have these year-round drop-off kiosks. Desboro said everyone involved with this project is grateful.

She said, "They see first hand you know the struggles of substance use and they know that this can really make a difference. So they were right on board and right beside us along the way."

The kiosks are now open and ready for use.

Here's how the kiosks work. Before putting, medication in you will need to take off all of your personal information.

Then you will lift the door to the kiosks and put the medication inside.

She said these new drug take-back additions, along with the many drug take-back days we have throughout the year, will immensely help the entire Wabash Valley.

Desboro said, "It's to help prevent poisoning in little kids, and the wastewater stream, it can also get in the wrong hands and cause an overdose. Family members could try and sell those and it gets really really scary to get them in the wrong hands"

Desboro encourages you to use these drop-off locations.

One kiosk is located at the Parke County Sheriff's Department.

The other is at the entrance of the Sullivan County Community Hospital.