New kayak/canoe dock goes in at Dewey Point

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new kayak/canoe dock at Dewey Point in West Terre Haute.

It will be an access point to enjoy the Wabashiki area when the water is up.

The Vigo County Parks Department worked on this addition.

Launch sites will follow at Fowler and Hawthorn Parks. The parks department will be offering kayak rentals at county parks this year.