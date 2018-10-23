New jail officers to provide relief to county

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council has approved the funds to hire 24 new staffers for the Vigo County Jail.

Council Members say there was unused money in the County's 2018 budget to go toward the move.

Sheriff Greg Ewing says the jail has been understaffed for decades. That's partly because of the jail's design. The Sheriff says he found that out after a jail study a few years back. Part of the study dialed-in on jail staffing.

Ewing says the jail was found to be short about two dozen staff members. He says overcrowding at the jail, meant inmates had to be taken elsewhere. This led to many jail officers having to switch gears and transport inmates.

Ewing says with the new staff, that won't be an issue. He explains, "What will this do? This will allow us to have those people in place and not have to pull them to do other tasks that are required of the job."

Ewing says by adding staff members it would help get inmates their required recreation and increase jail safety. With these new jail officers, he says the jail will be able to fill many gaps.

Ewing shares, "Working in the book in, to working recreation, maybe making a trip up to the state prison to bring back somebody for court. So, the job there is no one specific thing, although they may do a particular function multiple times, but their job encompasses a wide range of responsibilities."

