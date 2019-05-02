Clear

New jail location has some mad...but could this new location be the best fit?

County Commissioners have decided to put the new jail behind the Stu's Golf Course. Some feel like this isn't the best location.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday night, county commissioners decided that the jail will go behind the Stu’s Golf Course, behind Honey Creek Mall.

The land is to be subdivided into multiple sections. President of the Vigo County Commissioners Brad Anderson says this was the best fit for the jail.

“They were very willing to subdivide just enough property off of this behind the sewage treatment plant that we needed,” said Anderson.

The area that they’ve decided on is behind the movie theaters. It stretches from the new theater, all the way to the sewage plant. Some people aren’t happy with this location, however.

“It's a bad eyesore for what needs to happen at the mall. The mall needs a revamp and that's going to be an eyesore for everything," said Terry Richey, a concerned viewer. 

“When we have all these different spots around here there's a roller skating rink that's right across the street here behind the corner, I mean you're still putting a jail in proximity to where you have children that conjugate," said James Wilson, he is also concerned about this new location. 

On Wednesday night we created a poll on Twitter to see how some felt about this new location. With the number growing continuously, 237 people voted if they like this new location.

57% of the voters selected “no”, they do not like this new location, while 26% of the voters selected “yes” they are in favor. 16% selected “unsure”.

On our Facebook page, many left comments. Some say that his new location will hurt business in the area. Nearby, there are many restaurants, apartments and of course the mall. They say they're not convinced this is the best decision.

The land is around 22.1 acres. Commissioner Anderson says this location is simply ready. He doesn’t expect there to be any complications with flooding and the land comes with a good price tag. It’s about $510,000.

He told News 10 that the jail will be large enough for them to build mental health or drug facilities within it.

On May 14th the county council has to make a vote on this site to purchase it. Then they will meet with a judge that following day with the final decision.

