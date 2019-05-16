New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The turn to the river project was started all the way back in 2012.

But, because of the debate with the location of the jail organizers had to slow down on their project. Now, they're back and ready to roll.

Wabash Valley Art Spaces is leading the project.

Their goal is to reconnect Terre Haute's downtown with the Wabash River through public art and design.

When the county was still considering expanding the current jail they had to stop their project.

That's because part of their plan includes an event center in the parking lot and the jail expansion would have made that impossible.

Now, since the new jail will be built in southern Vigo county art spaces is excited to bring this new feature to Terre Haute and get more people downtown.

"If the jail were on its current footprint it would be possible, but we did learn when we did research that people are less likely to come into public spaces just casually or for happy times if there's a jail around," Mary Kramer, Executive Director for Wabash Valley Art Spaces said. "So, we're trying to provide green spaces and event spaces of different sizes. Right now we don't have any. There's no green space or event space downtown so we're really excited to connect to the downtown."

Kramer said in the next two weeks they'll put a link on their website for artists to apply to help design the area. If you want to learn more you can go to their website, here.

She said she hopes they start breaking ground next spring.