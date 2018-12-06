Clear

Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

The Terre Haute city council meets on Thursday to discuss a new Vigo County jail location. They'll talk about a rezoning request made by Vigo County.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 9:26 AM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 9:58 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute city council meets on Thursday to discuss a new Vigo County jail location. They'll talk about a rezoning request made by Vigo County. 

County commissioners say the current jail location is not big enough for what is needed. But, some disagree .

News 10 spoke with Sheriff Greg Ewing. He offered his own opinion on a new jail location. He says he wants to prevent history from repeating. Ewing says it's not feasible to build a new jail at it's current location. 

"Although you may be able to get what is being proposed for a our jail or the size on this particularly corner and city hall's parking lot, where are people going to park? So, now I would think you would be talking about a parking garage. But, let's say that is the case, where do we go 25 or 40 years from there, once we are land locked yet again," Ewing said. 

Lawyers for both the city and county believe the International Paper Property must be rezoned before a jail can be built on it. This property is located on Prairieton road across from the aquatic center. The Terre Haute city council will discuss the rezoning at a meeting on Thursday. 

If you recall, News 10 attended a public forum earlier this week. The meeting was hosted by Pat Goodwin, a Terre Haute businesses man and candidate for mayor. He invited community leaders and the public to discuss where a new jail should go. Among those in attendance was Karrum Nasser, who is also running for Mayor. 

"I am currently in favor of the petitioners request to zone there, but that doesn't necessarily mean that I'm for a jail and against Riverscape development. I just believe that we can do both," Nasser said. 

As News 10 found out, both men have different opinions where a new jail should be built in Vigo County.

"The riverscape property, the property along Prairieton road has tremendous future potential for recreation, for tax base increase, for development and I think we need to preserve it for that use," Goodwin said. 

