New invasive species spotted in the Wabash Valley

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County is occupied by miles and miles of farmland. This time of year farmers are getting hard at work harvesting the land. But a new plant is bringing concerns.

Will Drews with the Knox County Soil and Water Conservation district says, "It could be big deal for the forestry industry, for row crop industry, pasture grounds, cattle, hogs, that sort of thing. We're worried that it could become a big deal for a lot of industries."

Conservationists have been keeping an eye on the spread of the Japanese Chaff Flower. The invasive species moved from the Ohio river to Posey county and the Hoosier national forest.

Just weeks ago it was spotted in Knox County.

Drews says, "This individual we spotted was actually in pasture ground. So pasture, old field type areas, as well as crop edges."

The plant can survive in many different areas. As a perineal, it will also regrow in the spring.

But the big problem is how seeds are spread. They can stick easily to fur or clothing.

Now the key is to contain the spread to protect the county's environment.

Drews says, "With this species we are emphasizing public, being able to look out and report potential sightings. That's going to be the best way where we are going to be able to easily identify new populations and get them taken care of."

To contact the Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District: Call 812-882-8210 ex. 3408