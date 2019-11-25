New inpatient dialysis unit at Signature Healthcare

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute now has a new medical unit!

It's an inpatient hemodialysis unit.

The new machine is different from an outpatient facility because its open 5 days a week.

The treatment shifts are also shorter which means shorter recovery time.

There's also an opportunity to take the equipment home.

Experts say it'll improve the patient's quality of life. "There's a large demand for dialysis even in the outpatient facilities. Sometimes it is very hard to get a chair time that works well with people's schedules, so this is a service we can offer especially to younger patients where they can have that quality time with their families."

The company's CEO says this is the first inpatient unit in the area.