New inmates arrived at Terre Haute's federal penitentiary as part of plan to make it intake center for the region

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union representatives at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute told News 10 new inmates arrived in the prison complex on Tuesday.
It's part of a new plan to make the local complex an intake center for the region.
Our crew on the scene saw a van and bus entering the prison. We can't confirm the new inmates were in those vehicles, but the union rep said about 125 new inmates were scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.
We previously reported prison employees are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.
