NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - The first steps are underway to build a new "inclusive playground" in the Wabash Valley.

It's called Lincoln's Place in Newton, Illinois. The equipment on the playground will be close to the ground.

It features sensory panels, and a fence will surround the area.

The family behind the project has a son who lives with Autism.

They say it is important to have this kind of space for kids to explore together.

You can follow the progress on their Facebook page here.