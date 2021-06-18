Construction continues on new inclusive playground in Newton

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lincoln Miller was diagnosed with severe autism and partial trisomy 16. His parents noticed early on that when they'd go to the park, his experience was a lot different than others.

Lincoln’s father Chad Miller explains, "He has no fear, knows no fear, and he's a climber. So we knew that for him to be able to enjoy the park in the way that his siblings do we needed to do something for that."

Lincoln's parents set out to do something for not just Lincoln, but other kids living with special needs.

Miller says, "Once the word got out, we were overwhelmed with the generosity of people in our community just wanting to make sure that this happened."

Thanks to those donations, Lincoln's Place is becoming a reality.

Miller explains, "You can go up with the wheelchair and access the entire play structure from here without climbing on anything."

The playground will feature accessible equipment that's low to the ground. It'll also have a padded floor.

More importantly, it is there to be enjoyed by any kid.

Miller says, "Getting to the point now where we're getting it built reminds me why we started it to begin with. It's very rewarding to think that you're leaving something, like a legacy for people can enjoy for a long time. We just can't wait to see him running around and playing."