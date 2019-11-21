Clear

New images of Mr. Rogers’ ‘Neighborhood’ on eve of new film

From 1984 through 2000, Gene Puskar had the privilege of spending countless hours documenting a very special neighbor, Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Nov 21, 2019
GENE J. PUSKAR, Associated Press

A more kind and caring neighbor there never was or will be. Whether working behind the set with his puppets, feeding his fish, pulling on his cardigan or talking to a young AP photographer about his kids between takes, Mister Rogers had a message: We are all special, just the way we are.

During those extended visits on the sets, we had time to talk. He was into cameras and photography. Obviously, he was very comfortable being in front of the camera and I think he was a very visual person. The people who worked with him for years and years were absolutely like a family. When you were in that studio with them, you were witnessing a family. It was a family going about their business and their business was making a television show for kids.

The days I spent photographing in “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” remain some of the greatest days of my 41-year career at the AP.

