New hotline works pairs retired teachers with Indiana kids for home-learning help

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Retired Teachers Association has launched a call and learn hotline.
It's a way for K through 12 students who are learning at home to receive support from retired teachers.
The group says more than 60 percent of Indiana's public school students have limited or no access to online learning.
The new hotline offers telephone-based support for one on one help.
It's open every weekday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The phone number is 877-45-STUDY.
