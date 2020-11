PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - If you are traveling to Illinois, there's a new place you can lay your head.

Hampton Inn in Paris is now open. To celebrate they held a ribbon-cutting on Friday morning.

The Chamber of Commerce told us that they are excited to have the new hotel in the area.

Hampton Inn says this will be a great addition to the town for travelers.

They are finishing work on the pool. That is expected to be wrapped up by the first week of December.