New homeless housing planned for Terre Haute

Mental Health America of West Central Indiana was selected for a fast-tracked funding program.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 3:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New housing for those who are homeless is coming to Terre Haute.

This program will provide funding and technical assistance for MHA to develop an apartment complex.

The complex will provide supportive housing for people that are homeless in the Wabash Valley.

