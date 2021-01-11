New home for fire department

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters in Clinton are now operating out of a brand new facility.

Their new firehouse is home to 40 members of the department.

That includes volunteers and paid workers.

They have plenty of space - 12 thousand square feet worth.

Fire Chief Chris Strohm explains it's been a long process.

"Happened through a lot of hard work from the city counsel, city administration, the mayor and members of the fire department, and it's something hopefully in the near future when the pandemic slows down we can invite the public in and have an open house and check out the new place."

The police department will move into their old building.