New historical marker is dedicated to man who was lynched in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local residents gathered today in Fairbanks Park. This was all to unveil a historical marker, remembering a man who was lynched more than a century ago in the Wabash Valley.

George Ward was a black man who was brutally beat and lynched back in 1901. He was accused of murder and sat in the old jail. That's when an angry white mob dragged him out and beat him up and lynched him by the Wabash River. Now, local residents are paying tribute to him by dedicating a historical marker in his honor.

Community members unveiled the historical marker around the area where he was killed. Sylvester Edwards the President of the NAACP says we can use the historical marker dedication to show we need to fight hate with love.

"Love is greater than hate no matter how the haters, the crazies, and uglies that come out here and do ugly crazy things."

Vincent Morales is the great-grandson of George Ward. He says he didn't know about what happened till his mother had a book called 100 Lynchings in Indiana.

"We never knew about it our family didn't talk about it it was something that was hidden from us for years and we found out about it we just wanted to make sure the family and everybody in the community knew what happened to our grandfather."

He says the dedication marker not only impacted his family but hopes the community can take something away from it as well.

"Because this impacted the whole community in Terre Haute at the time that this happened it's brought a light to my attention because of the horrific crime that was committed against my grandfather."

Edwards adds it's so important for children to continue to learn history like this.

"Alot of people don't want us to know about our history only what was shaped in the books but that is not all, its not all of the story.

This is just one of the ways the NAACP is bringing awareness and helping fight injustice in the Wabash Valley.