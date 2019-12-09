Clear

New high-end auto performance and detailing facility opens in Terre Haute

They have clients from northern Indiana, Detroit, Wisconson, and even San Francisco.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new auto-detailing shop has opened in Terre Haute.

It's called TopLine Performance and Detail. You can find it inside the former Big Bob's flooring building.

CEO Brian Hunt told us they do high-end professional, commercial, and ceramic coating on cars.

He said his goal is to service top of the line cars from across the midwest.

Hunt said they wanted to do something unique and be the best at it.

"It's been a great business. It's going very well. It's something the Wabash Valley has never seen and it's the only one in the midwest. We wanted to make sure that if we do it we go to the top and do the best or we're not going to do it," Hunt said.

TopLine Detail has an open glass concept, meaning car owners can see everything being done to their cars.

Hunt says he wants to be the place where car people hang out and there's something for everyone.

