TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With school back in full swing, your student likely has some homework.
There's a resource to help with that.
The 'AskRose' Homework Helpline starts on Monday.
It's something offered through Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Tutors at Rose help students work through their homework.
Hoosier students can get help from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
There are also appointments available earlier.
Students can call email or chat online.
To call, dial 877-ASK-ROSE. To get help online, click here.
Related Content
- Need help with your homework? Rose-Hulman's 'AskRose' starts on Monday
- New name, same homework help...AskRose is back for the new school year
- Rose-Hulman hosts career fair
- Rose-Hulman hosts STEM Workshop
- Girl Scouts discover STEM at Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman Tusk Triathlon supports breast cancer
- Rose-Hulman honored as Tree Campus
- Rose-Hulman celebrates Tree Campus designation
- $25 million project wraps at Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman set to host swimming championship
Scroll for more content...