Need help with your homework? Rose-Hulman's 'AskRose' starts on Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With school back in full swing, your student likely has some homework.

There's a resource to help with that.

The 'AskRose' Homework Helpline starts on Monday.

It's something offered through Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Tutors at Rose help students work through their homework.

Hoosier students can get help from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

There are also appointments available earlier.

Students can call email or chat online.

To call, dial 877-ASK-ROSE. To get help online, click here.