New healthy business opens in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is open in downtown Tere Haute.
You can now enjoy a health-conscious drink at 5th Street Nutrition.
You'll find it at 5th and Wabash in the forme Aricari Kitchen.
It's a smoother and juice bar.
It specializes in healthy shakes, coffee, and tea.
