New healthy business opens in downtown Terre Haute

A new business is open in downtown Tere Haute.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 8:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is open in downtown Tere Haute.

You can now enjoy a health-conscious drink at 5th Street Nutrition.

You'll find it at 5th and Wabash in the forme Aricari Kitchen.

It's a smoother and juice bar.

It specializes in healthy shakes, coffee, and tea.

