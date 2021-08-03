New gun laws to make purchasing firearms more difficult in Illinois

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - New gun legislation will be bringing changes to Illinois in the coming years.

Some people are responding -- saying it's necessary, while others say it's a continued overreach.

William Behnke is the owner of Lost Creek Trading Post Two. He sells firearms, ammo, and other accessories.

Behnke says Illinois's gun laws and dealer restrictions made him move his store to Indiana in 2019.

"It got to be too cost-prohibitive to stay in business there, they had certain requirements that were just financially impossible to meet," said Behnke.

He had a license in Indiana and Illinois to sell guns, but his employees in Illinois still lost their jobs.

Now, he says he can't imagine the impact of these additional measures.

"It was very frustrating, and we worked 15 years to set up a successful business there. And Illinois came in and just wanted to reach into our pockets by enacting a bunch of laws that I didn't see the purpose of, other than to force small businesses out of business," said Behnke.

Illinois lawmakers say despite the cost to businesses and individuals through the firearms owners identification system, this law is important for what they call comprehensive gun reform.

Jay Hoffmann of Belleville, Illinois said, "I thank the parents and advocates who helped push this issue, and I thank governor Pritzker for signing this balanced, comprehensive bill into law that will save lives."

One Marshall man and gun owner disagrees, saying this bill is more about money than saving lives.

"I think they should do away with it...what actually does it do? It's just a money thing for the state," said Matt Anacker.

Both he and Benkhe hope government leaders will work with gun owners more in the future.

Part of that law will take effect on January 1 of next year.

The part making way for stricter background checks will begin in 2024.