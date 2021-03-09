New guidelines released for fully vaccinated folks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vaccines are steadily rolling out and protocols are adjusting as they do.

The CDC has released new guidelines for folks who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC is now saying people who are fully vaccinated, can gather with other people who are fully vaccinated in small groups, without having to wear a mask.

Health officials warn that doesn't mean folks can throw caution to the wind.

"It is very important that if you are planning to take off your mask that you remember that those around you may not be vaccinated. So you still have to use caution when you're in a large group," says public health educator Ashlee Stewart.

She wants to remind folks that we are still under a mask mandate in the state of Indiana.

"It is not recommended to not continue to follow the guidelines the state has set out for us. So we still have a mask mandate in place. Even though we have a lot of people being vaccinated everyone isn't vaccinated therefore you are still capable of getting covid."

Public health educator Ashlee Stewart says you aren't fully vaccinated until two weeks after you get your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two weeks after the one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"Vaccinations have shown that our numbers are going down so clearly it's working."

Stewart says we still need to remain vigilant.

"So it's no time to let your guard down it's not time to decide oh I'm just going to rip off this mask, people are vaccinated now. That is really a terrible idea."

The Vigo county health department adds, 30 percent of Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.