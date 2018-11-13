Clear

New guidelines for kids released to help combat obesity

The Center for Disease Control released new guidelines when it comes to physical activity for kids. It's an attempt to help the obesity epidemic in our country by getting kids active at an early age.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 6:23 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - One in three adults is overweight, or obese in the United States.

That's why the Center for Disease Control wants to intervene early in life.

Experts said kids ages three to five need up to three hours of moderate exercise a day, and kids ages six to 17 need at least an hour.

Chris Davies is a local gym owner and a parent.

He said it can be hard to motivate your kids to get moving.

"It's tough raising kids today keeping them active with all the electronics and outside stimulation it's terribly challenging," Davies said.

Some doctors said it's this technology that keeps kids inside.

Dr. Chandrama Chakrabarti is a pediatrician in Terre Haute.

She sees young kids playing with electronic devices too often, which can lead to problems.

"As children go into teenage years we want to reduce the risk of diabetes, hypertension, stroke, cardiac diseases and cancer," Dr. Chakrabarti said.

She said keeping these kids healthy all starts at home.

"Parents have to tell them you know we're not sitting and watching T.V. Lets' go out let's take a walk. Parents can play with their kids, you know they can make play time," Chakrabarti said.

That's why Davies tries to be a role model for his children.

"Me being an athlete it's hard to sit back and watch them not be as active as they could be, but it's one of those things try to lead by example if you can. Don't take no as an answer. Grab their hand and take them outside or whatever it is," Davies said.

Davies said there are many resources in Terre Haute to get your kids active, and it can be as simple as taking them to the park.

