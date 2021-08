TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is taking over a much-loved fall event.

The Terre Haute Breakfast Optimist Club is not in charge of planning the annual chili cookoff.

The Altrusa of Terre Haute had held the event in years past. All of the proceeds from the event will go to kids in need in the Wabash Valley.

The Chili Cook-Off will happen at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 16, from 8 am to 4 pm.

You can grab chili, hot dogs, and even some free things.