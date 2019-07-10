New group hopes to improve the area around Terre Haute's airport

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With new additions and businesses on Terre Haute's east side, a local group is focusing on how it keeps growing.

News 10 spoke with Jeff Houser, the director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

He told us they are in the works of forming a committee.

It would include city and county leaders, area businesses, and companies.

Together, they will work to improve the corridor along State Road 46 and its development

Houser hopes to have the committee in order within a month.