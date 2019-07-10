TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With new additions and businesses on Terre Haute's east side, a local group is focusing on how it keeps growing.
News 10 spoke with Jeff Houser, the director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport.
He told us they are in the works of forming a committee.
It would include city and county leaders, area businesses, and companies.
Together, they will work to improve the corridor along State Road 46 and its development
Houser hopes to have the committee in order within a month.
Related Content
- New group hopes to improve the area around Terre Haute's airport
- National group partners with city to improve downtown Terre Haute
- Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving
- Group works to help Terre Haute homeless
- West Terre Haute Area Parks Get Upgrades
- New Terre Haute group hopes to help with the growing hunger problem
- Terre Haute airport holds press conference for fall airshow
- Terre Haute 2.0: Forum talks about improving the city
- Public forum focuses on improving Terre Haute's infrastructure
- Terre Haute to receive a hand for downtown improvements
Scroll for more content...