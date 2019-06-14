Clear
New group hopes to focus on '46 Corridor' development

A new group being led through the Terre Haute Regional Airport aims to boost more growth on the city's east side.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group being developed through the Terre Haute Regional Airport aims to improve opportunities and business along the State Road 46 corridor on Terre Haute's east side.

Airport Board President Rachel Leslie hopes to bring city, county, airport, and higher education leaders together to contribute to the planning and development of the State Road 46 area. Leslie says representatives from the groups were working on improving the area individually. This new board brings all of those efforts to the same table for clear and collaborate communication.

Leslie says each part of the community brings something to the table and it's time to work together, "We're excited to lead that initiative. The airport is ready. We don't have any more leasing opportunities. We're leased out. We're building new hangars. We're getting more phone calls and so it makes sense we start having that conversation."

Leslie the Economic Development Committee of the airport will invite community leaders to be involved with the new group in the next couple of weeks.

"It's about creating a marketing plan collaboratively that creates a proactive approach on how we want the 46 Corridor to look in the next three, five, 10 years. If we want it to be the next big hot spot in our community, which we are already identifying as that potential, what do we want it to look like? And the way we get there is we do it together," said Leslie.

The community can follow airport developments and give input at the regular airport board meetings. They happen at 8:00 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month. 

