New grocery store opens on Terre Haute's east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new place in Terre Haute where you can get your grocery shopping done.

The Aldi on Terre Haute's east side opened on Thursday.

It opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Some lucky shoppers received giveaways, like gift cards.

This store is part of Aldi's $3.4 billion investment to expand by the end of 2022.